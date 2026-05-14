Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Half Man

Half Man S01E04 Preview: A Charged Confrontation for Niall & Ruben

Check out our updated preview for tonight's chapter of HBO Max and Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) Jamie Bell and Gadd-starring Half Man.

Article Summary Half Man Season 1 Episode 4 shifts to 2008 as Niall learns Ruben has returned, reigniting obsession and buried trauma.

The HBO Max preview teases a charged confrontation that forces Niall and Ruben to face their fractured past.

Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell lead Half Man, a limited series charting 30 years of brotherhood, violence, and fragility.

Episode 4, titled "2008," includes the official overview and new preview footage ahead of tonight’s pivotal chapter.

HBO Max and Richard Gadd's (Baby Reindeer) six-part limited series Half Man captures 30 years in the lives of two broken men (Gadd and Jamie Bell) while exploring brotherhood, violence, and the intense fragility of male relationships over the course of its first three chapters. That brings us to our look at tonight's episode, as the spotlight shifts to 2008 and the brothers are forced to confront their brutal pasts. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, along with insights from Gadd on how the limited series came to fruition.

Half Man Season 1 Episode 4: "2008" Preview

Half Man Season 1 Episode 4: "2008" – After a breakdown, Niall learns that Ruben has returned. Obsession takes hold, and a charged confrontation forces the brothers to face their fractured past. Directed by Eshref Reybrouck and written by Richard Gadd:

Niall and Ruben are brothers. Not related in blood, but the closest you can get. One, fierce and loyal. The other, meek and mild-mannered. Inseparable youth. Brought into each other's lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other… But when Ruben turns up at Niall's wedding three decades later, everything seems different. He is on edge. Shifty. Not acting like himself. And soon, an explosion of violence takes place, which catapults us back through their lives, from the eighties to the present day.

Joining Gadd and Bell for the series are Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip, and Kate Robson-Stuart.

HBO and BBC's Half Man is created, written, and executive produced by Richard Gadd. Sophie Gardiner and Anna O'Malley are the executive producers, alongside Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland. The series is directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck. Executive Producers for Mam Tor Productions are Tally Garner and Morven Reid. The series is produced by Mam Tor Productions (a Banijay UK company) in association with Thistledown Pictures, for BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Scotland, and HBO. Banijay Rights handles international distribution outside of BBC and HBO rights. Half Man is supported by Screen Scotland.

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