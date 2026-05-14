Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: SNK, The King Of Fighters, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK Launches New Champions Cup PvP Mode

The King of Fighters AFK has a brand-new mode available in the latest update, as the Champions Cup brings a new PvP experience.

Article Summary The King of Fighters AFK adds Champions Cup, a new weekend PvP mode featuring three teams of seven Fighters.

Champions Cup is open to top 50 Ranked Battle players, with strategy-focused team building and exclusive rewards.

Orochi Yashiro joins The King of Fighters AFK, while his Pick-Up Event boosts summon rates through May 27.

Haohmaru, new check-in rewards, and the Iron Ball Fight mini-game headline the latest The King of Fighters AFK events.

Netmarble has released a new update for The King of Fighters AFK, this time not focusing on a character but on a new mode that will challenge players across the board. The game has been given the new Champions Cup mode, which is a PvP challenge system that ties several in-game events and fighters together on a massive scale, as everyone online will compete against each other. We have the finer details of what you can expect below as the content is now live.

Challenge Other Players In The King of Fighters AFK With The Champions Cup

This new multi-team PvP mode features thrilling battles between three teams comprised of seven Fighters each, offering a completely different experience from the traditional 5 vs 5 format. Champions Cup matches take place every weekend and are limited to players ranked within the top 50 in Ranked Battle. This new PvP mode purely focuses on Fighter combinations and strategic team compositions . Players who achieve high rankings can earn exclusive rewards.

The new update also introduces Orochi Yashiro as a new Fighter. With the Cosmos Attribute and the Special synergy, Orochi Yashiro brings signature skills such as "Odoru Daichi" and "Barren Earth" to the battlefield. A special Pick-Up Event for Orochi Yashiro will run through May 27 that doubles his appearance rate through Premium Summon. Also, the Red Rose Night 14-Day Check-In Event will reward players with over 10,000 Premium Points.

Another featured Pick-Up Fighter is Haohmaru, a fearless swordsman who roams the world in search of worthy opponents and is associated with the Fury synergy. Players can experience his signature skills, including "Ougi Kogetsuzan" and "Tenha Hadansen." The [Fury] Synergy Fighter Summon Event will be available until May 27, which increases the summon rates of Fighters with Fury synergy. Various events and new content are now live as well.

The Vibrant Spring Special Check-In Event offers rewards, including Pick-Up Fighter Selection Ticket, Unique Pet Summon Box, DNA, and more. Additionally, a new mini-game called "Chang Koehan's Iron Ball Fight" has been added, where players can earn Rubies daily by clearing waves of enemies in a fast-paced action experience. Additional limited-time events include Lucky Elpy (May 18 – May 22), where players can obtain the Legendary Supporter Hanzo Hattori, and Book of Adventures (May 21 – June 3), featuring the Legendary pets Hedgemaru, Haohmaru's companion pet, and Arma.

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