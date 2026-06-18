Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3 Sneak Peek, S03E01 Images Released

Along with a sneak peek at HBO and Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3, we've got the image gallery for Sunday night's series return.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 gets a fresh HBO sneak peek ahead of the Sunday night premiere.

Olivia Cooke previews what’s ahead during a lively Tonight Show interview, with new footage teased around 4:25.

Ryan Condal says House of the Dragon Season 4 is planned as the biggest season yet, with massive ambition.

Condal expects Season 4 filming to begin in spring 2027 and hints his time in the Game of Thrones world may end.

With the "Game of Thrones" prequel set to return this weekend, we're getting two fresh looks at HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3. First up, we have the official image gallery for the Sunday night third-season opener for you to check out. Following that, Olivia Cooke checks in with NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a wide-ranging and fun interview that also includes a sneak peek at what's to come at around the 4:25 mark in the video below:

House of the Dragon S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on GOT Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

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