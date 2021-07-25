HouseBroken Cast & Creative Discuss FOX Series, Love of Animals & More

San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021 held a virtual panel for the FOX series, HouseBroken, to talk with the cast about their respective characters. The lineup for the panel included Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth), Tony Hale (VEEP), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Sam Richardson (VEEP), co-creator, executive producer & voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP), and co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (VEEP) and Jen Crittenden (VEEP).

Here's a look at Forte in the booth and in the moment, followed by a series overview and a look at S01E07:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: In The Booth: Will Forte | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9R81n7NCATs)

HOUSEBROKEN is an irreverent look at human behavior, but told through the filter of an offbeat group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets' dysfunctional relationships and their skewed world view, while exploring relevant societal issues in fun and unique ways. Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale and Will Forte, animated comedy HOUSEBROKEN follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. HONEY (Emmy Award winner Lisa Kudrow, "Friends", "The Comeback"), a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with CHIEF (Nat Faxon, "The Way Way Back"), a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself.

Growing up with pets themselves, as well as having a deep love for animals, HouseBroken creators Jen, Gabrielle, and Clea came up with the series concept from that central point. Each person in the cast discussed how they related to their characters, with Hale making a joke saying "I play Diablo, an anxious character, that I don't play often", in reference to some of his iconic anxious characters like Buster from Arrested Development or as Gary from Veep (10:58 time mark in panel video below). Kudrow talked about her love for her character Honey saying, "that's really funny how wild she thinks she is", in reference to the attempts made by her character to step outside of timid behavior in odd ways. The cast continually agreed at the fun of working with the dialogue and content they were given.

HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden, and Clea DuVall. Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Comic-Con 2021 @ Home: Cast Chat | HOUSEBROKEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVX3TiKztrg)