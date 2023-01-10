How I Met Your Father Season 2 Trailer & Key Art Very "Cool & Chill" With Season 2 kicking off on January 24th, here's the official trailer and key art for Hulu's Hilary Duff-starring How I Met Your Father.

A new year brings a huge slate of new and returning series competing for our stretched-too-thin attention spans, and one that tends to lean towards the "highly-anticipated" side is the second season of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father. With only two weeks to go until the gang returns for another round of heart and humor, we have an official trailer and key art to pass along that should do the job when it comes to getting you set for Season 2.

Joining Duff on the spinoff sequel series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City). Duff also executive produces the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 2, premiering on January 24th (with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays):

Based on what Josh Radnor had to share with Newsweek while promoting the return of Amazon's Hunters for its second & final season, there might just be a Ted Mosby return on the horizon. It seems like Radnor and Duff have spoken about the possibility already, with Radnor sharing, "I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff. We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on 'How I Met Your dot dot dot.'" And much like Smulders, it's an opportunity that Radnor's definitely game for. " [Hilary] has said publicly she'd love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation," the actor added.