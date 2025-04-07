Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

How SNL 50 Played a Role in Elton John, Madonna Burying the Hatchet

Earlier today, Madonna took to social media to share that she and Elton John had buried the hatchet backstage during this weekend's SNL.

In terms of this past weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, there was a whole lot to love about the Jack Black-hosted (with musical guests Elton John and Bradi Carlile) effort. But while we didn't get the Tenacious D reunion that we were hoping for before the final "goodnights" rolled, there was a meeting between two icons going on backstage that saw them burying the hatchet – and teasing a possible collaboration. Since the 2000s kicked in, John hasn't exactly had the nicest things to say about Madonna – from twisting the knife on her song "Die Another Day" from the James Bond film in 2002 to accusing her of lip-syncing. Earlier today, Madonna took to social media to share that she and John had buried the hatchet when she went to see his SNL performance and went to meet with him backstage.

Here's a look at Madonna's post from earlier today, sharing how much John meant to her growing up, how much his comments hurt her over the years, and how touching their meeting backstage at SNL was. Following the post, we have a rundown of the full text of what Madonna had to share:

"We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!" Madonna began the caption to her Instagram post, which included a look at the two artists backstage at Studio 8H. I went to see [Elton John] perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW. I remembered when I was in high school- I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit! It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music. Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different-to stand out- to take the road, less traveled by. In fact, it was essential."

Madonna continued, "Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn't understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him . When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Forgive Me' and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!! And you can tell everybody , This is Your Song……….💙🩵🩶🤍"

