Flamin' Hot SNL Sees Jack Black, "Ms. Eggy" & More Bring the Heat

Saturday Night Live host Jack Black and SNL's writers/cast flexed their comedic muscles and brought some serious satirical heat this weekend.

This weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live had a lot going for it as showtime approached. Host Jack Black had gotten the news that his new movie Minecraft was blowing past opening weekend box office expectations (even after some brutal early reviews) – always a good thing. On the SNL side, the long-running, late-night live sketch comedy & music series found itself making headlines throughout the week over question marks surrounding how last week's musical guest, country singer Morgan Wallen, exited the show at the end of the night and his follow-up social media post.

It wasn't that either Black or SNL felt like they had anything to prove – just the opposite. This weekend's show was more like Black and SNL flexing their comedic muscles by going all in hard on every single minute of every single sketch. This weekend, the sketches worked because they made them work – and made you feel like you were missing out if you weren't willing to give yourself over to what they were offering. Heading into the weekend, Black shared how nervous he was to host. If he was, then props to him for being able to channel it into his craft. More than just "live," this weekend's show felt alive.

Saturday Night Live 50: SNL Random Thoughts & Personal Highlights

Though I could easily drop a whole ton of words on how every sketch hit, I'm not sure you're looking for a 10,000-word manifesto on this weekend's SNL. Instead, here's a rundown of some of the sketches that stuck in our brains even after the show wrapped.

"Tariff Trump Cold Open": James Austin Johnson's Trump might be the most well-rounded take SNL has had so far, and it keeps getting better week after week. Mike Myers has done an amazing job crafting a more precise, yet also more manic, take on Elon Musk. Bonus points for the Tesla V, the self-vandalizing model, and for hitting with the first of two Wallen knife twists.

"One Uppers": Imagine it's a "Debbie Downer" sketch – but instead of it being one depressing person bringing the entire group down, it's a group trying to proudly one-up each in an escalating round of virtue signaling. And then, about halfway through, the premise doesn't even matter because now it's just Black and the cast having fun one-upping each other with their facial reactions while trying not to break.

"Flamin' Hot Commercial": Chester Cheetah is the voice of reason as a manic, red-faced Black regrets his decision to apply Flamin's Hot Preparation H directly to his anus. What more do you need to know? Side note: I don't know how Black can get his face that red and sweaty and still be conscious or not suffering a seizure or stroke – the dude really sold the idea that his butt was on fire.

"Weekend Update": Excellent. A fucking banger from top to bottom. Colin Jost and Michael Che came out with their comedic fists taped up, ready for a fight – and they did not disappoint. Between the Cold Open and "Weekend Update," it's crystal clear that Trump and Musk aren't scaring them off. Oh, and they also gave us the second Wallen knife twist of the night.

But it didn't end there. The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together (Marcello Hernández, Jane Wickline) returned to discuss healthy relationships. Hernández and Wickline have crafted what might be my favorite "Weekend Update" guests because they effectively maintain their characters' differences while giving us enough believable insight into why it makes sense that they would be together.

But for me, the highlight of "Weekend Update" – and possibly of the night – was Ego Nwodim stopping by to pitch herself to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner by promising to roast the actual dinner itself. Full disclosure? I wasn't sold on the premise when it first rolled out – only to be reminded that Nwodim is a comedic genius who can work magic when given the spotlight. Give her all the flowers – she more than earned them.

Once "Ms. Eggy" had the mic in hand and the spotlight on her, there was no holding back – with the crowing moment at hand when the audience proved just how into what "Ms. Eggy" was saying they were when they shouted back, "shit" when she let the audience fill in the blank about what men aren't. For a better appreciation of the moment, go back and watch not just Nwodim's reaction/response but also how Jost and Che respond. That was another example of how live television can bring some wonderfully funny moments that just can't be scripted.

"Bass Lake": Big Ricky and the Minnows (Black, Kenan Thompson, and Andrew Dismukes) are looking to jam – they just weren't expecting all of that bass. Black does an excellent job at slow-building his frustrations as the stage overflows with bass players – but Heidi Gardner's bass player with the flaming amp issues was the sketch's headline-grabber for me.

"Goth Kid on Vacation": What started off looking like a legit commercial became a musical sketch where a reggae duo (Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim) offer an ode to all of the goth and emo kids "forced" to vacation with their families. On paper, it's a funny enough concept – but between Michael Longfellow's goth kid and Black going the My Chemical Romance route, this was another example of how excellent writing and an all-in commitment from the cast can make any sketch work – and this one went above and beyond.

