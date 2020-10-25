Impact Bound for Glory Recap – What's Old is New Again in Tag 4-Way

The Motor City Machine Guns put their titles on the line at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV against the North, The Good Brothers, and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Who came out on top? Be patient! We'll tell you!

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, comes Impact Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year: Bound for Glory. Tonight's card features a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match where the winner earns a title shot at a time and place of their choosing as if the title shot was money, and they were putting it somewhere for safekeeping, like a bank. Plus, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, and Rohit Raju will face off in a 6-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Championship. Also, The Good Brothers, The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Eddie Edwards takes on Ken Shamrock. Moose faces Ec3 in an undisclosed location (read: another part of Skyway Studios) for the TNA Championship. Kylie Rae challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. And in the main event, Rich Swann fights Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Recap Part 5

The North come out first. Then Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Then the Good Brothers. Impact Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns come out last, and the North attack them on the entrance ramp, apparently injuring Alex Shelley with a piledriver from Josh Alexander. Shelley is taken to the back and Sabin has to choose between going with his partner, or defending their belts. He decides to head to the ring.

Impact Tag Team Championship 4-Way Match

Sabin takes on both members of the North to start, which as you can imagine doesn't go his way. With a little help from Madman Fulton, The North work Sabin over. Fulton and Austin eventually tag themselves in and take their own turn beating down Chris Sabin. Everyone gets to beat down Sabin except the Good Brothers, who are essentially acting as his partners here waiting for a hot tag, though it would seem foolish of Sabin to tag them since he needs to be in the ring to win this match.

This kind of tag team match is tough to do without a crowd, considering the babyface getting beat down by the heels is meant to get a crowd worked up for a hot tag. With no crowd, that dynamic doesn't really work the same, and it just feels like an obvious formula.

I could give you the play-by-play here but just think of it like this: whatever move any of Josh Alexander, Ethan Page, Madman Fulton, or Ace Austin have in their arsenal, assume they hit it on Sabin. Of course, it's Ace Austin who screws it up, spending too much time showboating and allowing Sabin to tag Karl Anderson, who beats up Austin and tags Doc Gallows. Austin tags in The North, who get beat up by Gallows. Sabin tags himself in and hits a double crossbody on The North. Sabin hits more offense and Anderson ends up in the ring against him. Sabin hits a crossbody but gets rolled up for two.

They exchange blows in the middle of the ring. Ace Austin tags in but eats a dropkick from Sabin after slingshotting over the ropes. Sabin hits a dive from the apron onto the North on the floor. He tries to finish off Austin but Page breaks it up. Sabin tosses him back out and goes up to the top turnbuckle, but Austin stops him and goes for a superplex. Sabin headbutts him down, but this is happening in The North's corner. They tag themselves in and this transitions to the chaotic everyone in the ring portion of this match.

Austin and Fulton take out the Good Brothers, but The North corner Fulto when he has Austin on his shoulders. They punch him until he drops to his knees and then they sandwich punch Austin. Anderson has recovered now and his a diving neck breaker on Alexander. He tags in Gallows and they go for Magic Killer, but Alexander avoids it. He tosses Gallows. Anderson rolls him up, but Alexander kicks out, sending Anderson into the ropes, where Page hits him with the belt.

The ref doesn't see it. He counts the pin and no one can break it up in time.

Winners: The North

The North are the Impact tag team champions again. This was a pretty good match, especially for having one of the least developed stories going into Bound for Glory. Taking out Shelley earlier at least provided a logical reason for Sabin to want to tag someone who isn't his own partner… since he had no partner.

I can see the Machine Guns losing like this, down one man and not even the ones getting pinned, to keep them strong. And I guess you could argue that it took a foreign object to take out Karl Anderson, but at this point, The Good Brothers feel like they've fallen kind of flat in Impact. And I'm not sure why, after a year-long title reign by the North, we need another one so soon.

