Impeachment: American Crime Story Cast Takes Viewers Into the Scandal

Next week sees Ryan Murphy's season-long spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal finally hitting FX screens, with Impeachment: American Crime Story set to premiere on September 7th. Up until now, we've been treated to several previews focusing on Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton. But this time, viewers get a chance to hear from the folks bringing those famous (and infamous) faces to life.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as well as additional in-depth news reports, the award-winning anthology series concerns itself less with Clinton's (Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford). Now here's a look at the cast explaining why it was so important to address the scandal in the context of how it impacts our society today and more:

Now here's a look back at the video introducing the main cast and their roles in the upcoming season of ACS:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Meet the Cast – Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cInayCryJvs)

For a "bigger picture" understanding of the season, check out the following two official trailers that were released for the anthology series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtipQ3EsGWo)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton star. In addition, the season stars Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Taran Killam as Steve Jones, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright, Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr, Joseph Mazzello as Paul Begala, Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan, Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum, and Patrick Fischler as Sidney Blumenthal. Elizabeth Reaser, Judith Light, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.