Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases New Season 2 Image Gallery

AMC released a new image gallery for Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Delainey Hayles- starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

As we inch ever so closer to the second season return of AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian– starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we passed along a look at the cast & creative team at a special screening event at The McKittrick Hotel in New York City. But for this go-around, we have what you've really been waiting for – an impressively large images gallery offering clues to what's to come this season – and as you're about to see, it's an interesting gallery indeed. On a side note, with all of the focus on the past, we can't help but vibe that the bigger jaw-dropping revelations & reveals are going to come during the present because Molloy (Bogosian) is definitely digging into something with Louis (Anderson) that Armand (Zaman) isn't too excited about…

Earlier this week, AMC released an extended preview for the series that includes a ton of new looks as well as some interesting insights from Reid, Anderson, Hayles, Zaman, Bogosian, and EP Mark Johnson on what viewers can expect from their characters and the season overall. The two topics that stood out for us were the impact that Molloy (Bogosian) could have in all of this and the role that Lestat (Reid) still plays in Louis's (Anderson) life. Here's a look at what's to come this season on AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire – with the second season set to arrive on Sunday, May 12th:

Here's a look back at the AMC teaser, "The Laws of Being a Vampire," followed by a look at what else we know about the second season so far:

And here's the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

