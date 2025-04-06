Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas: Check Out Our Episode 9: "The West Coast" Preview

With the next chapter hitting tonight, here's a look at our preview for NBC's Tom Hanks-narrated The Americas Episode 9: "The West Coast."

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing tonight with its ninth chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. With the ninth episode hitting tonight, we've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak preview for "The West Coast" – followed by a look behind the scenes at last week's adventure with Hanks, "The Caribbean."

The Americas: A Look at Episode 9: "The West Coast"

The Americas Season 1 Episode 9: "The West Coast" – The West Coast, where wolves scour shorelines, sea otters dive through the surf, blue whales race and roll in a rare display, and octopuses make the ultimate sacrifice for their young, high in the Redwoods, salamanders leap to survive.

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NBC's The Making of "The Americas" is a behind-the-scenes look at how the epic televised adventure came to life that's set to air on Sunday, April 20th at 8 pm ET/PT. Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced

