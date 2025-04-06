Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Mandragora, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, Primal Game Studio

Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree Reveals Progression System

The latest video for the game Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree shows off the progression system and how you'll become even more powerful

Article Summary Discover Mandragora's unique progression system with branching pathways and skill customization.

Explore a captivating 2.5D dark fantasy world with mesmerizing artwork and atmospheric music.

Engage in action-packed battles, face deadly bosses, and make impactful moral choices.

Experience diverse environments, join artisans, and customize character classes and skills.

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak released another video for Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree, this time showing off the progression system. Its weird calling it a tree within a game where a tree is part of the focus, but that's kind of what this feels like as opposed to a ladder or a tower or even a chart or strand. This thing has multiple connecting and branching out pathways for players to explore, with several skill customization options available, giving players a variety of ways to gain different abilities and upgrades suited to their specific playstyle. Enjoy the video as the game will be out on April 17 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.

Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life. Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more. Enter the dark realm of Entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality. Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows. Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way.

Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way. Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character's active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

