Tom Brevoort Ensures Bleeding Cool Won't Run An Article About Him

Marvel Comics SVP Tom Brevoort finds a way to ensure that Bleeding Cool won't run an article about him this week...

Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort starts his Substack newsletter off this week by saying "I feel as though I should start off every one of these Newsletters with the phrase BLEEDING COOL SCOOP! given how often the contents of what I pound away at here on Saturday becomes multiple "news" articles on that site by Monday. You can read them over there if you want, I suppose, but if you want to get ahead of the curve, why not go straight to the source?" I agree, which is why I always include a link and encourage people to check it out. And, given Tom Brevoort's previous requests, I donate to the charity HERO as a result as well, looking after comic book creators in need, often those abandoned by the publishers they once worked for.

And it's true, Tom Brevoort's Substack newsletter often provides a story or two, or even three, as he talks about upcoming books, clarifies something at Marvel or just clearly states publisher policy in an unambiguous fashion often denied fans by other means.

But this week, he has nothing to worry about that. As he doesn't particularly post anything like that, there is nothing I can get a worthwhile headline out of anyway. Indeed, if he hadn't begun as he did, I would have just moved on… but he did, and so I didn't. Tom Brevoort continues, saying, "All right, it's time for the spine of our operation, the part where I answer this week's assorted questions from the audience. Beware of flying scoops, now! Scoop! Scoop! Scoop! Watch your head, scoop!"

It's okay, everyone. There are no sign of scoops from him this week. It looks like Tom Brevoort has finally found a way to defeat me.

