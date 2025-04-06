Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus S03E08: "Amor Fati" Preview; Season 3 Finale Clues

Check out our preview/viewing guide for the season finale of HBO and Mike White's The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 8: "Amor Fati."

This is it, folks. The season finale we've been waiting all week for and will probably discuss and debate for weeks afterward. Who's on the receiving end of those gunshots we heard at the start of the season? Who's body was found floating in the hotel's pond? Will Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) take Gary/Greg (Jon Gries) or make sure that he gets the justice he deserves? With a whole lot of plotlines set to come to a head this Sunday during HBO and Mike White's wrap-up to The White Lotus Season 3, S03E08: "Amor Fati" is offering Timothy (Jason Isaacs), Rick (Walton Goggins), Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and the others a 90-minute final run. For this final preview, we're offering some extra to check out to help set the mood. Along with our normal previews, we're also sharing a look at what White and a number of the cast had to say about what viewers can expect from the season finale ("Get fucking ready. Like, get ready. Let's fucking go"). In addition,

Mike White: "As a filmmaker, it's a piece of work where I'm like, 'I can't believe I did that.' I mean, a lot of it is because there are so many talented people working on it, but it just feels like it racks focus in a way that's very satisfying as a writer. And so, yeah, it's sad, but my hope is that it will feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a 'What the fuck?' sad."

Walton Goggins: "Season three is about spirituality, it's about life and it's about death, and you get all of them in episode eight."

Jon Gries: "It is shocking — absolutely, mouth-agape shocking."

Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal: "You're not ready for it."

Aimee Lou Wood: "There's triumph, there's despair, it's kind of the full spectrum of what White Lotus can be — it's all in there. And also, I love the way it always repeats a format, but what's occurring within it is so different, and I think that this particular death is very different from the other deaths."

Michelle Monaghan: "Emotional and deeply satisfying."

Jason Isaacs: "There are three important parts to every film: the ending, the ending, and the ending. And this end is perfection."

Leslie Bibb: "Get fucking ready. Like, get ready. Let's fucking go."

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" Preview

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 8: "Amor Fati" – Written and directed by Mike White, here's a look at the episode preview released for the season finale, followed by a look behind the scenes at S03E07: "Killer Instincts":

The cast for the award-winning, critically acclaimed HBO series' third season is an impressive one. We're talking Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood. In addition, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O'Reilly, and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, HBO's The White Lotus is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine. The first installment of the series – which premiered in July 2021 – was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins (the most wins of any program that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series). The second installment of the series – which premiered in December 2022 – was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series) and five wins.

