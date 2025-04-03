Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey S01E13 Preview: Max Just Can't Catch a "Spring Break"

"Spring Break" hits the ship hard in our preview of tonight's episode of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's high-seas drama Doctor Odyssey.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. In S01E13: "Spring Break," Max (Jackson) finds himself at the top of three women's "To Do list." But it's not all fun and games, as Tristan (Teale) confronts his drinking problem, and the rest of the team faces a run of medical emergencies. What we have waiting for you below is a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery – as well as a chance for some familiar faces to offer some insights into tonight's episode. Along with all of that, we also have a look ahead to the next two episodes: S01E14: "Hot Tub Week" and S01E15: "Crew Week" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episodes 13-15 Previews

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 13: "Spring Break" – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college "vixens" set their sights on Max (Joshua Jackson). Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers' struggles keep the medical team on their toes.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 14: "Hot Tub Week" – Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery (Phillipa Soo) receives troubling news, Max (Joshua Jackson) and Tristan (Sean Teale) step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain Massey's (Don Johnson) stress takes a physical toll.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 15: "Crew Week" – Crew week on The Odyssey sends Max (Joshua Jackson) back to his hometown for answers while Tristan (Sean Teale) reveals Avery's (Phillipa Soo) secret to Vivian (Laura Harrier). As Munroe (Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) fights a parasitic infection, Avery pressures Rosie (Jacqueline Toboni) to face a medical condition she's been hiding.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!