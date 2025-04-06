Posted in: Games, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: figures, models, P3 Paint Starter Set, Paint

Steamforged Games Reveals New P3 Paint Starter Set

Steamforged Games has a brand-new item for those who love to hand paint models and figures with a new P3 Paint Starter Set

Fine-tuned formula offers maximum pigment load and superior blending for all skill levels.

Includes 10 essential paints: 8 acrylics and 2 metallics, ideal for miniatures and dioramas.

P3 Paint Starter Set available for preorder, delivering creamy consistency and performance.

Steamforged Games has revealed a new item they are adding to their catalog for those who love to paint models and figures as they revealed the new P3 Paint Starter Set. If you're any kind of artist who does work like this for TTRPG titles and models, then you know about P3, as it has been a top-choice option since it started being sold back in 2006. Hobby painters praise it for its consistency when it comes to blending and remaining creamy for better use on small items. The team apparently took the original formula and have "fine-tuned" it to " deliver maximum pigment load and even better performance for painters of all levels, giving you one paint for almost every purpose." Youc an read more about it here as it's up for pre-order now for about $48.

P3 Paint Starter Set

Originally developed in 2006, P3 became beloved by hobby painters everywhere for its creamy consistency and superior blending. Now, we've fine-tuned the formula to deliver maximum pigment load and even better performance for painters of all levels, giving you one paint for almost every purpose. This set includes 10 essential paints carefully selected to give you the best range of base colors for bringing your ideas to life — whether you're painting miniatures, statues, or dioramas. With 8 rich acrylics and two brilliant metallics, you'll have a great beginning palette for any army, monster, or piece of terrain. Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your collection with a solid foundation of color choices, the P3 Starter Paint Set will be your go-to kit for stunning results.

10 different paints

18 ml dropper bottle, preloaded with mixing balls

Beloved paint brand, revitalized

New, fine-tuned formula

Even better performance for painters of all levels

Creamy consistency and superior blending

Maximum pigment load

One paint for almost every purpose

