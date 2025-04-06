Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Jedi Knights #2 Preview: Yoda's New Planetary Problem

Yoda and Vetna Mooncrest uncover dark secrets on a mysterious world in Star Wars: Jedi Knights #2, hitting stores from Marvel on Wednesday. Check out the preview.

YODA AND VETNA MOONCREST FACE THE TYRANNY OF ATHA PRIME! The JEDI face a new threat on a strange, fantastic and mysterious world… But the planet's surface ruler has a dark secret he wants hidden from the REPUBLIC! The first story featuring a never-released Kenner action figure…ATHA PRIME!

Star Wars: Jedi Knights #2

by Marc Guggenheim & Madibek Musabekov, cover by Rahzzah

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621106700211

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621106700216 – STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2 TAURIN CLARKE LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621106700217 – STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2 CARLO PAGULAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621106700221 – STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2 TAURIN CLARKE LIGHTSABER VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621106700231 – STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2 DAN JURGENS CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621106700241 – STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #2 PHIL NOTO STAR WARS SNEAK PREVIEW VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

