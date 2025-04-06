Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Herald: Complete Edition, Wispfire

Herald: Complete Edition Confirmed For May Release

Herald: Complete Edition will be coming out in May for PC, giving players all of the episodic content since the game's release

Article Summary Herald: Complete Edition releases in May, including all episodic content on PC.

Join Devan Rensburg aboard the HLV Herald in a choice-driven 19th-century adventure.

Navigate social complexities and uncover sail-bound secrets in this immersive narrative.

Experience diverse characters and voice talent in a world divided by race, class, and culture.

Indie game developer and publisher Wispfire has confirmed that Herald: Complete Edition will be released in May for PC platforms. This will genuinely be everything under the sun for the game, as the Complete Edition contains all four books that tell the entire story of the choice-driven adventure Herald. You can see more in the trailer above and the finer details from the devs below, as the game will be out on May 1, 2025 for Steam and GOG.

Herald: Complete Edition

Herald is a choice-driven adventure game set during an alternate 19th century in which the West is united as a colonial superpower: the Protectorate.

Help tell the story of Devan Rensburg, a man of mixed heritage who became steward on board of the HLV Herald, a merchant ship set for his country of birth.

As Devan it is your job to keep the peace among the crew and passengers by resolving their daily squabbles. Set during a time of widespread inequality and injustice, you are challenged to uncover a great mystery that surrounds the Herald's perilous voyage.

A branching narrative that changes depending on how you decide to play. Do you choose to be bold and stand up for the downtrodden, or would pleasing the elite be the safer and smarter choice?

Uncover all of the secrets aboard the merchant clipper Herald, as you explore its many nooks and crannies.

The Herald is a microcosm of 19th century society. The crew and passengers all have their own dark secrets and often use sly coercion to convince Devan to help them. But who can you trust?

Herald's diverse cast of characters is brought to life by beautifully animated portraits, and the performances of thirteen talented voice actors.

Herald is set during an alternate 1857 in which the West has been united as a single global superpower: the Protectorate. Governed not by kings but by an elected 'Lord Protector', the Protectorians believe they are morally superior. But are they?

A gripping tale about finding your place in a world divided by race, class and culture.

