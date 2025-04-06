Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Brandi Carlile, elton john

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile Preview/Viewing Guide

Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, here's our preview/viewing guide for CBS's An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile concert special.

Welcome to our preview/viewing guide to CBS's An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, a primetime concert special featuring live performances, captivating stories about Elton John and Brandi Carlile's enduring friendship, and an intimate look at their new joint album, Who Believes in Angels? Set to hit the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+* beginning at 8 pm ET/PT tonight, we have a look at what you can expect with the following viewing guide. Along with an overview, we have an official image gallery and sneak peek clips to pass along. In addition, we have a look at what John and Carlile had to share about the special, their album, and more with NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, CBS's Sunday Morning, and Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

CBS's "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile" Preview

What Is CBS's "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile" All About? Filming on March 26 at London's iconic Palladium Theatre and accompanied by a live band, Elton John and Brandi Carlile will perform songs from their new album, Who Believes in Angels? now available from Interscope Records. The musicians will also play a selection of their individual greatest hits, including timeless classics from Elton's catalog and a very special performance of an unreleased track by Carlile.

Between these electrifying solo and duo performances, Elton and Brandi will also invite the audience into an intimate sit-down conversation on stage with Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) that will pull back the curtain on their 20-year friendship, the profound journey behind their latest collaboration and share intimate footage from their process. Additionally, throughout the evening, those closest to Elton and Brandi will pay emotional tributes to the artists' illustrious careers.

Do You Have Any Previews From CBS's "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile"? We sure do! In fact, here's a look at seven clips of John and Carlile working some serious musical magic – and a look at the two's conversation with Levy:

What Else Can You Tell Us About CBS's "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile"? Instead of what we can tell you, here's a look at John and Carlile discussing their album, what it's been like working together, tonight's special, and more. In addition, we've also included a look at their live performances during last night's SNL:

*So What Else Do I Need to Know to Watch CBS's "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile"? Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Who Produced CBS's "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile"? CBS's An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, with Ben Winston, Gabe Turner, and Sally Wood serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!