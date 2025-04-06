Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Buck Games, Netflix Games, The Electric State: Kid Cosmo

Retro Prequel The Electric State: Kid Cosmo Released On Mobile

Netflix Games has released a new mobile game called The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, serving as a prequel to the upcoming film

Netflix Games released a brand new mobile title this past week, as The Electric State: Kid Cosmo serves as a prequel to the upcoming streaming film. This is a bite-sized puzzler title developed by Buck Games, as you'll play what looks like an old-school '90s handheld electronic title with a small storyline written into it, giving some context for viewers about what's to come in the movie. We have more info and a trailer here as you can play the game right now on either iOS or Android, but you will need a Netflix subscription to access it.

The Electric State: Kid Cosmo

Wichita, Kansas — 1985: Go on a journey through the eyes of Chris, an intellectually gifted child, and his older sister Michelle as they navigate coming of age in the retro-futuristic world of The Electric State. This narrative-driven game takes place before the events of the movie and spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience. Experience Kid Cosmo: Martian Marooner, a fully realized retro game on Chris's handheld console, the PX-1. Inspired by classic 1980s games, this top-down puzzle adventure features grid-based movement and creative problem-solving. Guide Kid Cosmo through each dungeon, using boosters like the Zoomerang and Jet Pack to overcome challenges and defeat robots.

Transition seamlessly between solving puzzles on the PX-1 and witnessing key moments in Chris and Michelle's lives. A reactive dialogue system pairs the characters' commentary with your gameplay in real time, drawing you into their sibling relationship. Use your phone's tilt and touch functions to interact with the PX-1 in different ways throughout the story. You might need to wipe dust from the screen, muffle the speaker to avoid detection, choose where to place a sticker or rush to a save point before the battery dies.

