Tracker Season 2: Our E16: "The Mercy Seat" Preview (Trailer, Images)

With the hit CBS series returning on April 13th, here's a look at what's ahead with Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S02E16: "The Mercy Seat."

Okay, let's just rip off the band-aid quickly. We're not getting a new episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker tonight, unfortunately. On the plus side, we do have something to pass along to make the wait a little easier. We have a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for April 13th's S02E16: "The Mercy Seat" – with Colter (Hartley) undertaking a snowy rescue mission and Reenie (Fiona Rene) having a serious moral dilemma. In addition, we also have a look at the season finale with the official overview for May 11th's S02E20: "Echo Ridge" – all waiting for you below.

Tracker S02E16: "The Mercy Seat" & Season Finale S02E20: "Echo Ridge"

Tracker Season 2 Episode 16: "The Mercy Seat" – Colter (Justin Hartley) helps an old friend with a search and rescue mission for two missing sisters in the snowy Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, Reenie (Fiona Rene) gets a visit from a new client who challenges her morality. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by David Barrett.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

