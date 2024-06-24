Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, iwtv, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02 Finale Images: Is It Truly "The End"?

Check out images from AMC's Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 finale.

We've screened the penultimate episode of AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 twice in the past 24 hours – walking away with so many more missed details during the second viewing that we're pretty sure we'll be watching it at least one more time today. The "trial" is over. All that's left now is Louis' (Anderson) rage – and revenge. In the preview images for "And That's The End of It. There's Nothing Else" that was released earlier today, it looks like we're about to see who the real vampire is that Daniel (Bogosian) should be afraid of. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that what happens in the past with Lestat (Reid), Santiago (Ben Daniels) & the Théâtre des Vampires – and even Armand (Zaman) is going to have an explosive impact on the here-and-now. As the title suggests, we are getting to "the end" of a number of things – to steal a page from Young Daniel, "And then what?"

And here's a behind-the-scenes look at how S02E06: "Like the Light by Which God Made the World Before He Made Light" (directed by Emma Freeman and written by Hannah Moscovitch & Shane Munson) came together:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

