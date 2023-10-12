Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, teaser

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Preview Focuses on Louis, Armand

Set for 2024, here's a preview & images for AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire didn't disappoint when it came to the first of New York Comic Con 2023 (NYCC 2023). along with some new preview images, we also have an extended (and very bloody) clip that left us wondering if Louis (Anderson) didn't end up trading his abusive relationship with Lestat (Reid) for one with Armand (Assad Zaman). Of course, maybe we're misreading things – check out the clip below and then let us know what you think in the comments section below. But first? Those preview images…

With the second season set for 2024, here's a look at an extended clip from AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire – followed by a look back at what else we know about the upcoming season so far:

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 – So What's the Deal?

"They are apart, and Louis has a new partner, Armand, played by Assad Zaman," Reid shared during a recent pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview regarding where Louis & Lestat are at (in a number of ways) when the second season begins. "We'll find out a lot more about Armand and his backstory and who he is as a character because Assad didn't really get the chance to play Armand last season. Armand is a really awesome character that has a lot of connections to a lot of the vampires. He's very old. Finding out more about Armand and Louis & Armand's relationship and their dynamic, which is very different to Louis and Lestat, it's exciting. It's a wild ride. I get tingles when I see Assad as Armand — it's very spine-tinglingly good. As is Ben Daniels, who plays Santiago. People are in for a real treat." Set to return in 2024, here's a look back at the Season 2 teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During the Television Critics Association winter press event in January 2023, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!