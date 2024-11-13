Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, invincible fight girl

Invincible Fight Girl Episode 4 Early Preview: Andy vs. Mbrandon

It's Andy vs. Mbrandon in an early preview for Adult Swim and Juston Gordon-Montgomery's Invincible Fight Girl Ep. 4: "The Way of the World."

With another chapter of the Adult Swim animated series hitting this week, was have an early preview for series creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery and Cartoon Network Studios' Invincible Fight Girl Episode 4: "The Way of the World." In the clip that you're about to see below, the action picks up from last week as Andy (Sydney Mikayla) challenges Mikey's (TK Weaver) father, Mega Beefpuncha (Clancy Brown), to a match in order to give Mikey a fighting chance at becoming a wrestling journalist (not a wrestler, like his father wants from him). Instead, Mikey's brother, Mbrandon Beefpuncha (Luis Bermudez), is stepping into the ring.

Invincible Fight Girl Episode 4: "The Way of the World" Preview

Invincible Fight Girl Season 1 Episode 4: "The Way of the World" – Andy's (Sydney Mikayla) hopes of training under the legendary wrestler Quesa Poblana (Rolonda Watts) are dashed, and she accompanies new acquaintance Craig (Paul Castro Jr.) to a county fair with the promise of finding a new teacher. There, she finds a boy with a dream, in need of help. Now, here's a look at the early preview that was released by Adult Swim:

Set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle – it's a way of life – Andy assumes the wrestling alias "Fight Girl" and embarks on a journey to make a name for herself. Along the way, Andy is joined by cynical retired champ Aunt P, the endearingly innocent wrestling analyst-in-the-making Mikey, and the unscrupulous Craig, who is always scheming ways to find a profit from wrestling. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve her dreams of wrestling dominance, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

"As Adult Swim has expanded, so have the sorts of titles we can offer audiences. 'Invincible Fight Girl' is an outstanding example of that – it blends engaging storytelling with just incredible animation and direction," shared Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series premiere news was first released. "This series is a testament to Juston's creativity and talent, with a series that's funny and thrilling, and also super inspiring." Stemming from Cartoon Network Studios, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl is executive-produced by Gordon-Montgomery and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), with Bryan Newton serving as Supervising Producer. After the animated series debuts with back-to-back episodes, the following weeks will see one new episode released every Saturday (with new episodes also streaming on Sundays on Max).

