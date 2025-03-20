Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible Season 4 "Cheat Sheet" Update: Voice Acting Complete & More

Here's the Season 4 "cheat sheet" update posted by Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible, which will arrive in 2026.

After a devastating Season 3 finale that left a whole lot for fans to process, Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible isn't wasting any time letting them know how things are looking for the fourth season. Earlier today, the adult animated series shared key art with a quick Season 4 status rundown. First off, a fourth season is happening – and should be hitting screens sometime in 2026. Thragg has been cast (as has Invincible?!?), and voice acting is complete. As for that part about there being a new storyline that wasn't in the comics run…

Invincible Series Might Tackle Unused Comics Storyline Idea: Kirkman

If you had a chance to check out the end credits scene, then you know that demon detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown) reappears after being sent to Hell during the first season. Meeting with a "Demon" (Bruce Campbell), Damien alludes to summoning a powerful "surface dweller" to the underworld. If that left you with the impression that Mark could be going to Hell during the fourth season, you're not alone. Speaking with Variety, Kirkman shared that having Mark take a serious trip down south was "a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing," but "it's entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show." And it started with Kirkman and the team looking for a reason to bring back Brown's Damien.

"In the comics, he [Damien Darkblood] was never sent to Hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown's portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There's a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to Hell, and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It's a big deal," Kirkman shared.

He continued, "I never got around to doing anything like that in 'Invincible.' I kept getting sidetracked, and there was never a good time. So it's entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It's the best." Speaking of Campbell, Kirkman also addressed the theory that Campbell's "Demon" was actually Satan – a theory Kirkman doesn't exactly shut down. "Could be The Devil. Could be. We'll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn't have spoiled that."

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Joining the voice cast this season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Boys).

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

