Invincible Seasons 4 & 5 Accidentally Confirmed or Wishful Thinking?

Reports are that a since-edited crowdfunding listing for an Invincble video game had the Prime Video series returning for Seasons 4 and 5.

Article Summary A reportedly since-edited crowdfunding page hinted at Invincible Seasons 4 and 5.

Season 3 voice acting is complete, signaling a shorter wait time.

Battle Beast and Titan characters confirmed to return in Season 3.

The accidental reveal was apparently edited out of the crowdfunding site.

The last time we checked in on the animated series, Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible was giving fans a quick rundown on what we know about Season 3 so far. First up, it looks like the wait time before Season 3 will be less than Season 2. Voice acting is complete – with co-showrunner Simon Racioppa adding, "We are deep in Season 3." And – as we learned previously from Kirkman during a recent edition of The Invincible Podcast (above)- Battle Beast (originally voiced by Michael Dorn) and Titan (originally voiced by Mahershala Ali) will be back for the third go-around. But for this go-around, we're looking beyond the third season – with a fourth & fifth season already reportedly in play.

On the Skybound Republic page for crowdfunding a new Invincible video game, there's a section listed "Invincible Season 2 on Prime Video" that includes some bullet highlights about the animated series. Originally, there was a line that read, "Season 3 in Production; renewed for Seasons 4 and 5" before the line was edited to remove that last portion – but not before news sites and fans on social media were able to get the word out. Could it be a bit of over-enthusiasm or just assuming? Possibly a misprint? With the way animation production is handled now – with a focus on multi-season orders to stay ahead of the work – the news wouldn't be surprising.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

