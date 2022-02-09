Ironheart: Anthony Ramos Joins Series in Mysterious Key Role (Report)

So the last time we checked in on how things were looking, it was April 2021 and we were learning that Chinaka Hodge (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) had been tapped as head writer of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Ironheart. Now, we're learning who might be joining Dominique Thorne's (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah) brilliant young inventor Riri Williams. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that In The Heights star Anthony Ramos is joining the live-action adaptation in what sources are describing as "a key role." While no other details were released, DH also reports that Ramos's character will be one that will have a major impact not just in the series but also in future MCU projects (similar Jonathan Majors being introduced as Kang The Conquer in Loki) though Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Though a premiere date has yet to be determined, previous reports have Thorne's Williams debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since his career-making turn in Hamilton and a role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, Ramos's star has been on the rise. From Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights to the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023, Ramos is expected to be more of a screen presence over the next two years- big and small screens. Hodge is a screenwriter, poet, playwright, and educator. who has published two books of poetry to date, For Girls with Hips: Collected Poems and Writings and Dated Emcees, while her plays include Chasing Mehserle and Mirrors in Every Corner. She is also a founding member of the hip-hop collective The Getback along with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs and others.