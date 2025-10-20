Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: gavin newsom, Joe Rogan, opinion

Is Joe Rogan "Too Scared" To Have Gov. Gavin Newsom as a Guest?

He's Joe Rogan and the podcast is called The Joe Rogan Experience. If anyone could make a visit by Gov. Gavin Newsom happen, it's him.

Here's the thing. When your name's Joe Rogan, you host a disgustingly popular podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, and you keep getting checks from Spotify to keeping hosting it, you pretty much get to be the one who makes the final decision on who does (and doesn't) appear on your show. And yet. When Rogan isn't spending time trying to distance himself from Donald Trump's daily steaming pile of nonsense that he helped make happen, he hasn't hesitated to criticize California Gov. Gavin Newsom. For example, Gov. Newsom was the topic of discussion recently between Rogan and self-professed comedian and 13-year-old-boy-moustache-sporter Andrew Schulz.

"Whenever anybody says something bad about California, he's like 'Number one in Fortune 500 companies, number one in higher education,'" the eighth funniest person on NewsRadio offered. "It was all that s*** before you were there! It was all that s*** forever, it's because the weather's perfect, man, it has nothing to do with you!" With a set-up like that, you would think that an on-air one-on-one between the two would be happening sooner rather than later, especially considering that Gov. Newsom and his team have made it clear all month that they're waiting for the invite (more on that below). Calling it "a bad look," Rogan explained that it was Gov. Newsom and his team's social media pushbacks as a reason for not having Gov. Newsom on: "I probably would have had him on, but now I'm like 'What are you doing?'"

Let's be honest. That's probably one of the weakest, lamest, and most beta responses Rogan could've offered. "Boo-hoo! I don't like Newsom's posts! He can't be on my show!" Seriously? But just in case it does hapen, here's what it need to be: Rogan and Gov. Newsom only. No Rogan lackeys riding shotgun in the studio. No Rogan lackeys speaking to him through an earpiece. No Rogan lackeys offering Rogan "cheat sheet" notes on any screens. We can have Rogan and Gov. Newsom with a microphone between them and a producer in another room whose only job is to make sure the recording goes off. Oh, and then we would need to have the complete and unedited version released. Let Rogan stand by his words on his own. It would definitely be entertaining.

For a good chunk of the month, Gov. Newsom and his team have been calling out Rogan for his past comments and unwillingness to have him on as a guest for a one-on-one with Rogan:

Joe Rogan is too 🐔 to have me on his show and expose his listeners to the truth, so I'll put it here. California is: – 4th largest economy in the world

– #1 in manufacturing

– #1 in farming

– #1 in new business starts.

– #1 for tech and VC investments

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 8, 2025

During Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay's Higher Learning podcast from earlier this month, Gov. Newsom continued calling out Rogan for not offering him an invite for a spirited debate. "He's been attacking me for years and years and years and won't have me on the show," Gov. Newsom says at one point. "Joe [Rogan], why won't you have me on the show? He won't have me on the show. It's one way. And he has guests coming and attacking and bashing, but he will not have me on the show. Period. Full stop." He added, "I'm not afraid to go… I'm punching Joe Rogan, OK? That son of a b**** is not used to that. And he's gonna dismiss it and he's gonna laugh it off, tough guy and all that, but is he going to have me on? I don't know."

Gov. Newsom noted that the state isn't perfect, sharing, "We're imperfect. We got homelessness. We got problems" while also noting that California is no different from other states when it comes to having issues to deal with – a fact Rogan conveniently chooses to leave out. "It p***es me off, 'cause I love this place. I love what it represents. You hit us, you hit my state, I'm coming back," Gov. Newsom added.

Two more digs at Rogan for avoiding having Gov. Newsom on as a guest hit last week, once again accusing Rogan of being "too scared" to have him on and that Rogan "chickens out" like "Dozy Don" Donald Trump does:

JOE ROGAN IS A SNACK-SIZED PODCASTER WHO CAN'T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (OBSESSED! "CRUSH?" NO THANK YOU!) BUT IS TOO SCARED TO HAVE ME ON AND LET HIS AUDIENCE HEAR THE TRUTH. JUST LIKE DOZY DON HE OFTEN "CHICKENS OUT". I'VE NEVER HAD ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE GUY AND WISH THE MINI HOST… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Little Joe is snack size because he can't handle full-sized debates. pic.twitter.com/JulwkYskkG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a recent clip of Rogan criticizing him and bragging about how he would have no problem handling Gov. Newsom if he was a guest. It's important to note that Rogan is the one who could make that happen:

