It: Welcome to Derry E06: "In the Name of the Father" Images Released

Pennywise makes his presence known in a big way in this preview for HBO & HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry S01E06: "In the Name of the Father."

Before we pass along the image gallery for this Sunday's chapter, S01E06: "In the Name of the Father," we have to drop a ton of praise on filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry. When the series was first announced, there were a whole lot of folks who wanted Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise on their screens from the first minute the show aired. Others worried that the show could not sustain viewers without a heavy presence of Pennywise. Heading into the sixth episode, we can safely say that the series has been excellent on several levels that are not dependent on the clown. That said, the show's creative team waited the perfect amount of time to bring Pennywise back, paying off our patience in a very big way that elevated the show's intensity tenfold. With that in mind, here's a look at our preview of what's to come this weekend.

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 6: "In the Name of the Father"

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 6: "In the Name of the Father" – Haunted by visions, Dick experiences a surprise at the Black Spot. The children face challenges. Written by Jason Fuchs, Cord Jefferson, and Brad Caleb Kane, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery that was released:

After things take a turn – and not in a good way – in the sewers during last weekend's episode, Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) adopts a "shoot first, answer questions later" approach. Personally, it's not a bad mindset to have, considering the mind games that are going on – except when it's actually his very real son Will (Blake Cameron James) running towards him. Except Leroy doesn't believe it's actually him and fires – only for Pauly (Rudy Mancuso) to realize at the last second that it really was Will, jumping in front of Will and taking the bullet. Checking in with The Official IT: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1 hosts Marc Bernardin and Princess Weekes, Mancuson offered his insights into what Pauly was thinking the moment he decided to sacrifice himself.

"Yeah, I mean, there are different approaches and iterations of that moment, and it's tough because some of it is left to imagination, and then some of the elements are practically there," Mancuso shared. "You know, I think it's the moment when Pauly realizes I can see it too, right? This isn't an illusion. This isn't fabricated reality. I'm seeing the same thing that Leroy is seeing, and that's his son. So in that moment, he realizes if we both see him, he's probably really there. And I think, you know, what's really a millisecond is stretched to multiple seconds, which I think is reflective of anybody who's ever been in a

situation like that where, you know, it's the quote-unquote life flashing before your eyes moment."

Mancuso continued, "I like to believe Pauly had one of those moments where he almost knew. There's no version of this where we all end up ok and alive. And the sacrifice was necessary, but I think he's super ok with that. I think he accepts the fact that that's a bullet worth taking because at th end of the day, I think Leroy has a lot more to lose. And the tragedy of almost killing what you thought was an illusion of your actual kid was not worth it to Pauly. So I think this super sporadic, quick moment was stretched 10x for Pauly. And it gave him all the time to rationalize. Wait a minute, that's the actual son. I could see him too. I need to interfere. Okay. I took the bullet. And after about 15 to 20 seconds, I think we see the character totally accept the fact that that's a sacrifice worth making."

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

