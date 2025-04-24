Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Already Talking Season 18

During the No Bad Lies podcast, Charlie Day shared that the guys were already talking about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

While we continue counting down the days until the 17th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicks off on July 9th, we have some early intel on Season 18. Seriously. Not the upcoming Season 17. Season 18. Checking in with comedian and golf enthusiast Andrew Santino on Santino's No Bad Lies podcast (at the 23:26 mark), Day shared that he was already discussing next season with McElhenney and Howerton while on his way to play golf and record the podcast. "I was just on the phone with the guys driving up here, talking about when to do Season 18," he said. Santino asks if he will get to appear in it, with Day offering a "yeah" before adding that he wasn't sure what Santino didn't appear in the last season.

Later in the conversation (around the 24:45 mark), Santino asks Day if they're still continuing with "Always Sunny" because they want to or is it mostly for the fans. "You know, it's for everybody. I mean, I think there's a piece of Rob [McElhenney] and Glenn [Howerton] and I that feel like we've taken it to the end here, but then you know it's way more than just the three of us. It's, you know, camera operators who've been with us since season one and wardrobe people, and it's… it's a whole family. So you know, in this town, when you get an opportunity to do something, I'm of the mindset you take it," Day responded, noting that FX Networks continues to come to them for more seasons, and how the show has "great" for him on a number of levels.

As for the overall season, fans can expect to see how "The Gang Embraces the Corporate Era," a season that shows us "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub." The official overview continues: "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

