It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Makes Bold Season 17 Claim

Ahead of tonight's return of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob Mac made a very bold claim about just how good Season 17 is.

As if tonight being the return of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia wasn't enough reason to get excited, we also get a chance to see the second half of The Gang's crossover with ABC and series creator and star Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. But thanks to a tweet from Mac shortly before the season opener kicked off, Mac through down the gauntlet. Because, according to the series creator, S17E01: "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" and S17E02: "Frank Is In a Coma" are the opening chapters to a run of episodes that Mac believes, "start to finish," is "the best season of Sunny ever." We have a feeling folks might have some opinions on that one, but props to Mac for going bold and standing behind the newest season.

Here's a look at Mac's bold and promising claim about the 17th season, which kicks off tonight:

I think start to finish this is the best season of Sunny ever 🤷‍♂️ — Rob Mac (@RMcElhenney) July 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Eps. 1 & 2 Previews

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 1: "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" – Months after the Gang visited, Abbott's Principal Ava walks viewers through some of the unseen footage of the Gang's volunteerism and reveals their true intentions. Written by Charlie Day, Rob Mac, and Keyonna Taylor, and directed by Todd Biermann.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 2: "Frank Is In a Coma" – The five stages of grief set in for Dee as Frank lies on his deathbed. Meanwhile, the Guys plot their new path forward by pitching their business ventures to Philadelphia's elite. Written by Dave Chernin and John Chernin, and directed by Imani Hakim.

Here's a look back at Day's visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! from last month, with the sneak peek at the season opener kicking in at around the 8:20 mark:

During Season 17 of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, fans will see how "The Gang Embraces the Corporate Era," a season that shows us "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub." The official overview continues: "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

