It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17E03 Preview; PaleyLive Panel

Along with a preview of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17E03: "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs," we have a look at the PaleyLive panel.

After getting things started with an epic two-episode return last week, FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back this week with S17E03: "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs" (which has a lot more going on than just the giveaway in the episode title). But before we get to the official overview for the next episode, we have a look at The Paley Center for Media's 20th anniversary panel presentation that celebrated the show's epic run.

Moderated by author and Rolling Stone Chief TV Critic Alan Sepinwall, the panel covered a wide range of topics, including Olson and DeVito sharing what it was like joining the cast, Day showing a lot of love for the fans for supporting the series for twenty years, the difficulties of keeping things "canon" after 17 seasons, and much more. Here's a look at the event:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17E03: "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs" Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 3: "Mac and Dennis Become EMTs" – Mac (Rob Mac) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) set out to become the pinnacle of masculinity. Frank (Danny DeVito) tries to prove a prank's innocence with The Lawyer (Brian Unger). Dee (Kaitlin Olson) attempts to hack her part-time side hustle with Charlie's (Charlie Day) help as he descends into the fast-paced life of a chef. Directed by Heath Cullens and written by Charlie Day, Rob Mac, and Nina Pedrad.

IASIP: Charlie Day on Season 18 & Beyond

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Day was asked if his previous comments about not knowing how much longer the series would run impacted his writing for this season. "I did," Day explained. "I mean, I knew that there was an offer for a season 18 as well, and I knew that we all had discussed most likely wanting to do it, but I personally went into the writers' room last year as if it was my last chance to be in the writers' room. Fortunately, I think we're lining up everybody and we're going to come back for season 18."

As for future seasons, Day can't say, but he does note that this season has "reinvigorated" the team. "Beyond season 18, I don't know, it could quite possibly be the end. But I think there was something about writing this season and having David and John Cherin back in the writers room, and having Rob Rosell and David Hornsby and a little bit of some of the old gang back, and then having some of these episodes work so well was exciting in a way that reinvigorated everybody. So we'll see how long we can keep it going. But one season at a time."

During Season 17 of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, fans will see how "The Gang Embraces the Corporate Era," a season that shows us "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub." The official overview continues: "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

