It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: "Birds of War" Returns?

Okay, so Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito have all checked in so it's now really super official that The Gang is back and filming on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is officially underway. Over the past few weeks, fans have been treated to script intel on the season opener, Mac (McElhenney) and Dennis (Howerton) sporting some interesting looks, Charlie (Day) back at his apartment, and The Gang filming a brief video from the Paddy's set (more on all of that below). But this time around, Day is posting a look on Instagram Stories that should be very familiar. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again. Considering how huge pro wrestling has become over the course of 12 years, it's not surprising. If it's not new, we'll own it. But here's hoping Charlie, Mac & Dennis are going "all-elite":

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

As we mentioned earlier, McElhenney took to TikTok to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

Here's a look back at McElhenney and Olson in full-on Mac and Dee mode on the set of Paddy's pub:

And then there's the matter of this. McElhenney posted a look at what can best be described (by McElhenney) as "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band." Much like the preview below, Dennis and Mac's garb combined with them being by a voting station has us already laughing at the possibilities:

