It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: Our S17E01 & E02 Preview

Here's our preview for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17E01: "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" S17E02: "Frank Is In a Coma."

The Gang's back, baby! That's right, tonight brings the two-episode Season 17 premiere of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to our screens. In S17E01: "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary," we're looking at what The Gang did that we didn't get to see during their trip to ABC and series creator and star Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. Following that, Dee (Olson) deals with the fact that "Frank Is In a Coma" in the second episode, as Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), and Mac (Mac) look to find new ways to keep the cash flow flowing. Here's a look at the official overviews for tonight's episodes, followed by a look back at previously released teasers and sneak peeks, and much more!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Eps. 1 & 2 Previews

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 1: "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" – Months after the Gang visited, Abbott's Principal Ava walks viewers through some of the unseen footage of the Gang's volunteerism and reveals their true intentions. Written by Charlie Day, Rob Mac, and Keyonna Taylor, and directed by Todd Biermann.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Episode 2: "Frank Is In a Coma" – The five stages of grief set in for Dee as Frank lies on his deathbed. Meanwhile, the Guys plot their new path forward by pitching their business ventures to Philadelphia's elite. Written by Dave Chernin and John Chernin, and directed by Imani Hakim.

Here's a look back at Day's visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! from last month, with the sneak peek at the season opener kicking in at around the 8:20 mark:

During Season 17 of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, fans will see how "The Gang Embraces the Corporate Era," a season that shows us "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub." The official overview continues: "They'll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they'll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they'll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they'll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets; and they'll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience. And sure, like any corporate goon, the Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That's been plain since 2005. But they're also human beings. They crave love.. respect… conditional freedom… constant adulation… histrionic amounts of attention… non-stop gratification… and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

Abbott Elementary EPs Halpern & Schumacker on Crossover

Speaking with EW, Abbott Elementary's Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker offered some insights into the upcoming Paddy's chapter of the crossover. In addition, the EPs discuss a Frank (DeVito)/Mr. Johnson (Davis) backstory that was cut, an ad-libbed joke from Mac that couldn't make the Abbott Elementary cut, and why we didn't get much Dennis (Howerton) during this chapter.

Halpern & Schumacker on "Always Sunny" Episode: "It's been written, it's been shot. I was present for quite a bit of it, and it's very cool. The ideal viewing experience will eventually be watching these two episodes back to back, even though I don't know if they've even solidified their date yet, but eventually, they're going to end up on Hulu together and it'll be very easy to access both of them back to back. They do very much play off of each other," Schumacker shared. "Their episode is what's happening in between our episode in the scenes that we're not showing. You're seeing what they're doing. It's really clever the way that they piece together their episode. It's really ambitious," Halpern added.

Frank & Mr. Johnson Have a Grudge Dating Back to High School: "We did at one point have a whole backstory between Frank and Mr. Johnson that they did know each other. It was that they went to high school together. They dated the same woman who was a canonical character in Sunny. That ended up falling away just as a function of, 'Hey, we can't tell that story. Maybe let's save it for another time.' 21 and a half minutes is not a lot of time to tell a story," Schumacker.

Schumacker on McElhenney's "Johnny Knoxville" Ad-Lib: "Ava [James] has a line about the white guys that she's into, and she names Johnny Knoxville and Johnny Bravo. I almost ruined a take off-camera cackling and spitting out my coffee because Rob ad-libbed, 'That Johnny Knoxville guy destroyed his penis. There's nothing there.' I was like, 'Okay, well, that one, we can't say on ABC.'"

Schumacker on Why We Didn't Get Much Dennis in "Volunteers": "Glenn [Howerton] had a show that he is a series regular on called 'Sirens.' It's the Netflix show, and it was shooting in New York. He flew in specifically to work on this and had to fly back. We had him for half a day, so we had to build that in. That was one of those ones where we didn't know if we had him, and so we had to stay a little bit nimble as far as breaking the story. But he's very heavy in their episode."

