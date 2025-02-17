Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, Iyanu, max

Iyanu: Cartoon Network, Max Debut Roye Okupe Animated Adapt in April

Stemming from Showrunner Roye Okupe and produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, Iyanu hits Cartoon Network on April 5th and Max on April 6th.

Stemming from creator, executive producer, and showrunner Roye Okupe and produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, the highly anticipated Iyanu is an animated series that's been on our radar for a while, so we are happy to pass along some great news. Along with an official trailer offering a deeper dive into the captivating story based on Nigerian culture and mythology, we also have some release dates to pass along. Adapted from Okupe's graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder – which was published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics (The Umbrella Academy, Hellboy) – the series will hit Cartoon Network on Saturday, April 5th and Max on Sunday, April 6th.

Drawing on Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the animated series follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life—until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders. Accompanied by newfound friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

The all-African Iyanu voice cast includes Serah Johnson as Iyanu; Okey Jude as Biyi, Iyanu's carefree adventurer friend; Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, Iyanu's bookworm companion; Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori; Blossom Chukwujekwu as Kanfo, Toye's father; Stella Damasus as Sewa; Shaffy Bello as Emi – The One Mother; and Ike Ononye as Elder Alapani.

The show's executive producers are David Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands, and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Roye Okupe of YouNeek Studios, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod. The entire first season will be available on streaming partner Showmax in 44 African countries beginning June 13. Recently announced partner ITVX will also stream the series in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland this summer.

