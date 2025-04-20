Posted in: Max, Movies, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: peacemaker, Wrestlemania

James Gunn on Cody Rhodes' Gunn/John Cena Dig: "Now It's Personal"

Cody Rhodes needs to be careful heading into his WWE WrestleMania 41 match with Peacemaker star John Cena. James Gunn heard what he said...

Just to be clear? James Gunn didn't ask for any of this. The writer/director and DC Studios co-CEO pretty much has his hands full with the upcoming Superman film and the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker – and the not-so-small task of redefining the entire DCU with co-CEO Peter Safran. Does it sound like he has the time to be dragged into the middle of the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 41 match between John "Retirement Tour" Cena and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes? Well, that's exactly where he found himself – getting name-dropped by Rhodes during a pre-match interview with WWE's Michael Cole.

In the interview above (beginning at around the 3:00 mark), Rhodes takes a dig at Cena for having left the WWE a while ago to pursue fame and stardom in Hollywood – adding that "kissing James Gunn's ass" was one of the things that Cena was doing in his new life in Hollywood. Of course, the footage of Cena and Gunn behind the scenes of Peacemaker was like throwing salt into a wound. Well, Gunn didn't waste time taking to social media with a response: "Oh shit now it's personal!" Here's a look at Gunn's post, which included a look at the segment from Rhodes's interview where he made things "personal" with the writer/director. And just so there's no confusion, everyone's just having a little pro-wrestling-themed fun :

Joining the cast for the second season is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and David Denman (Bosch: Legacy) in an undisclosed role. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

