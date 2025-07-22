Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: countdown, Supernatural, the boys

Jensen Ackles Is "Fascinated," Feels "Humbled and Inspired" by Fans

Between Countdown, The Boys, Tracker, and Supernatural, Jensen Ackles is no stranger to fans. Here's why he's "humbled and inspired" by them.

Just between Prime Video's Countdown, Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Tracker, and the long-running Supernatural alone, Jensen Ackles is no stranger to fandoms. And as we've seen from any number of interviews and comic con/fan event appearances, he doesn't take the fans for granted. Speaking with Men's Health for a recent interview and profile, Ackles shared why he's "fascinated" and "humbled and inspired" by their love and commitment to not just their favorite shows but also their favorite actors.

"I was talking to a friend recently about 'Supernatural' and these Comic-Cons and fan conventions that keep growing, and he said, 'There are a lot of shows that have more viewers than 'Supernatural' ever did. But those are viewers. Those aren't necessarily fans.' Fans show up. They follow you. They follow your career. They take a vested interest in the characters and the actors who play them, and the writers and directors. I'm fascinated by that. And also humbled and inspired by it," Ackles explained.

"If you're on Broadway and you walk out onto that stage, you have an immediate audience reaction. You don't get that on a film or TV set. You've got a camera that's giving you nothing. You might have a few crew members who chuckle if you land a laugh, but you're not getting the energy of an audience," Ackles continued. "But when you get to go to a Comic-Con, you're finally getting the feedback that you don't ever get in front of a camera."

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins on Revival

Speaking with TV Insider in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins were asked which format they would prefer for a Supernatural revival, like a series, a limited series, or a feature film. With a setup like that, it was too easy for the trio to resist going for the joke. Collins envisioned "a puppet show," while Padalecki had an "anime" in mind. Ackles offered up "Marionettes," which elicited laughter and all three referencing South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's film Team America: World Police. On a serious note, Padalecki shared, "We're all a lot older than we were 20 years ago. I don't know if I have 22 episodes of 'Supernatural' in me. I think a limited series would be great."

Regarding the tone they would want the revival to have, Ackles shared that he thought about the difference being on streaming would've brought to the show. "I've thought about this because we've been asked what would the show have looked like had it been on a streamer. And it would've been different. It would've been a little more R-rated," he explained. "But part of me feels like, because of what we did for so long and what the tone is, I feel like changing that now might be doing it a disservice. I could see the benefit in keeping it like a broadcast show."

Padalecki noted that he liked "the rules that broadcast television put on us because we still played." When Ackles added that they were still able to push the envelope with the show, Padalecki agreed: "We pushed the envelope so much within those boundaries. There's an art to that." Collins shared that he had asked series creator Kripke, "If you ever did a reboot of 'Supernatural,' what do you think it would be?" Kripke's response? "He said he would want it to be as horrifying as possible," Collins added. Padalecki wasn't surprised by Kripke's perspective, with Ackles noting, "He's doing that. It's called 'The Boys!'"

