Jeopardy! Jean Trebek, Ken Jennings Talk USPS's Alex Trebek Stamp

USPS released the Alex Trebek Forever Stamp celebrating the late Jeopardy! host. Here's what Jean Trebek and host Ken Jennings had to share.

The United States Postal Service had a couple of special guests on hand to celebrate their latest commemorative forever stamp honoring the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who passed in 2020. Joining the ceremony were current host Ken Jennings and Alex Trebek's widow Jean Trebek. While Jeopardy! began on network TV, the syndicated version Trebek started hosting in 1984 remains the bulk of the game show's legacy.

Jean Trebek & Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings Celebrate Alex Trebek's USPS Forever Stamp

"It's so appropriate that the stamp illustration commemorates Alex with a 'Jeopardy!' clue. He loved the game so much, and he always insisted the clues were the true star of the show," Jennings said. "Alex Trebek was an American institution and so it makes perfect sense to honor him on a postage stamp. And of course, I had to geek out when I saw that the full sheet of stamps looks like a 'Jeopardy!' game board!" The sheet features the dual American-Canadian citizen as he was during his final years without his signature mustache he had for so many years, a video board representing the categories on the Sony Pictures TV game show, and clue, "THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW 'JEOPARDY!' FOR 37 SEASONS" fans can turn the stamp upside down for the response.

"My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people," Jean Trebek said. "Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor, and he'd feel very humbled. I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues." Sony provided the background images of Alex Trebek on the Jeopardy! set while Marti Davila designed the hand lettering.

Trebek was devoted to charity work, notably making many trips to Africa, Asia, and South America with the child welfare organization World Vision, which focused on alleviating poverty and hunger. He donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills, the Trebek Open Space, to protect natural habitats and offer trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Trebek and his family also donated significantly to transform a closed North Hollywood roller rink into the Trebek Center, a facility to serve those experiencing homelessness.

Fans can purchase the Alex Trebek stamp at the USPS Store here, the official USPS licensed collection on Amazon, by calling 844-737-7826, or stopping by your local post office.

