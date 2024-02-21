Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: ABC, Celebrity Jeopardy, ike barinholtz, jeopardy, sony

Jeopardy!: Ike Barinholtz Graduates From "Celebrity" to "Tournament"

Ike Barinholtz will be the first Celebrity Jeopardy winner to compete in Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions, joining 26 other past winners.

Emma Stone is looking to go through the regular process to compete as a regular contestant.

The Tournament of Champions, hosted by Ken Jennings, boasts the largest field ever.

Unfortunately for Emma Stone, she won't be the first celebrity contestant to compete in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. That honor goes to Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz. Technically, Stone doesn't want any favoritism and wants to compete by taking the standard test like the normal contestants, whereas the Celebrity Jeopardy! questions tend to be easier with a different process in selecting contestants. Barinholtz has a chance to put his skills against other standard Jeopardy contestants in past winners Melissa Klapper and Ray Lalonde in the seventh quarterfinals match on March 4th as part of a field of 27 contestants.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Details

Hosted by former grand champion Ken Jennings, the event kicks off on February 23rd with what Sony says is the "biggest contestant field in Tournament of Champions history," which includes the winner of Jeopardy's High School Reunion Tournament and contestants who competed in the 2022's TOC and six players whom each advanced out of seasons 37-39 Champions Wildcard Tournament. If The Mindy Project star makes it through the quarterfinals, he will proceed to one of three semifinalists, then a "best of seven" finals series. The first champion receives a $250,000 grand prize and an invitation to participate in ABC's Jeopardy! Masters event.

The contestants in Celebrity Jeopardy compete for their charity of choice with prizes that vary depending on how they finish, with the grand prize earnings at $1 million for the tournament winner and the lowest at $30,000 for the eliminated quarterfinal contestants. Barinholtz, who starred in Momentum Pictures' Maximum Truth, Max's White House Plumbers, NBC's American Auto, Hulu's History of the World Part II, and currently stars in the Netflix & DreamWorks animated film Orion and the Dark, emerged victorious over Patton Oswalt and Wil Wheaton to win the grand prize for Pacific Clinics' Hollygrove Programs, which offer developmental services for children and their parents.

