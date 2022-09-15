Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson, Emmys Controversy Discussed

So Quinta Brunson didn't need to "punch him in the face" for the Emmy Award-winning creator of Abbott Elementary to get a little revenge on and an apology from ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for what went down during Monday night's Emmy Awards broadcast. Before Brunson took the stage to accept her award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, presenters Kimmel & Will Arnett did a bit before introducing the winner about Kimmel not winning in the past, with Kimmel lying on the stage because he was "messed up" or something. But then Brunson's name was announced, and she took the stage to make her speech… and Kimmel just kept lying there. To say it was a bad look for a number of reasons would be an understatement, and the press & social media made Kimmel very, very aware of it (as we did). During Wednesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Brunson got to enact a little "revenge" on Kimmel before spending some time one-on-one addressing the matter as well as a number of other topics.

Well before the interview began, however, Brunson was ready to get back some of her time from Kimmel. "You know how, when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long," was the line Brunson hit Kimmel with as she interrupted his monologue to thank others she didn't get to thank on Monday night. But from there, things got a bit more serious as Kimmel rightfully fell on his sword & apologized to Brunson for what was essentially a beaten-to-death joke taken way too far. Brunson also addresses her overall Emmy night, shares who she was able to meet during the award ceremony, teases Abbott Elementary Season 2, and more:

Brunson's co-star & fellow Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph didn't mince words about the incident during Monday's Television Critics Association press event for the series, making it clear to those there (and Kimmel after it happened) that she found the move disrespectful. "I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'I wish he'd just get up off the ground," Ralph shared. "Then I realized it was Jimmy, and I was like, 'Ooh, the disrespect.' I love Jimmy Kimmel, but I'm sorry. I told him to his face, and he understood." Along with winning for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, the sitcom saw Ralph earn the win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Brunson earn the win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. And in terms of television history, these wins matter in so many ways. For Ralph, it would not only be the first Emmy of her 45-year career but also mark only the second Black woman in television history to be honored in this category and the first in 35 years (since 227 star Jackée Harry's win in 1987). Brunson's win makes her only the second Black woman in television history to be honored in this category, after Lena Waithe in 2017 for Master of None.