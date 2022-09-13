Jimmy Kimmel Owes Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary An Emmys Apology

If you caught the results of Sunday night's Emmy Awards, then you know that there were a number of storylines that came out of the ceremony. And no, we're not talking about how AMC's Better Call Saul has been nominated for 46 Emmys and never won one. No, we're talking about how righteously great ABC's Abbott Elementary did by the time the dust settled. Along with winning for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, the sitcom saw Sheryl Lee Ralph earn the win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and Quinta Brunson earn the win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. And in terms of television history, these wins matter in so many ways. For Ralph, it would not only be the first Emmy of her 45-year career but also mark only the second Black woman in television history to be honored in this category and the first in 35 years (since 227 star Jackée Harry's win in 1987). Brunson's win makes her only the second Black woman in television history to be honored in this category, after Lena Waithe in 2017 for Master of None. So with an understanding of just how much of a historic night it was? ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel owes Brunson an apology. Today… tomorrow… and every day until Brunson's satisfied.

Look, it was probably a lame bit that Kimmel thought he needed to sell to make work. I don't know. What I do know is Kimmel & Will Arnett did a bit before introducing the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series nominees about Kimmel not winning in the past, and he was lying down on the stage because he was messed up or something. It was okay. Not great, not the worst. But then Brunson's name was announced, and she took the stage to make her speech… and Kimmel just kept lying there. Again, I don't know what his intentions were, and Brunson was gracious enough to kinda-sorta defend Kimmel after as an early supporter of Abbott Elementary (see video below). But visually & symbolically? It looked like another middle-aged white dude was trying to steal the spotlight from a Black woman's accomplishments. Not just by taking attention off of her during such an important personal moment of feeling embraced & accepted by the creative community, but by also putting Brunson in the position of having to answer questions about Kimmel in the post-awards pressers. Brunson let it be known that she's appearing on Kimmel's late-night show on Wednesday, so here's hoping he's already in the apologizing mood by then. And if Brunson does want to "punch him in the face"? Maybe you let her take the shot, Jimmy. Because last night was a bad look, and it was all on you.

Quinta Brunson addressed Jimmy Kimmel laying on stage during her #Emmys acceptance speech: "I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I'll be mad at him. I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face." https://t.co/Bm8Bfhyi0k pic.twitter.com/cMDuZbq0AQ — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet