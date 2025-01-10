Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, Joe Rogan, mark zuckerberg, opinion

Joe Rogan, Mark Zuckerberg Clearly Don't Get the Point of "Spider-Man"

Here's why Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg not being able to grasp the message that Spider-Man sends is a very dangerous and very real problem.

We only have ourselves to blame if you think about it. If we had done more to push for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to actually fight one another like they were threatening to do back in 2023, we wouldn't be in the steaming pile of mess we find ourselves in only days before Donald Trump oozes his way back into The White House. For someone who hasn't been promised a government position (yet), Zuckerberg has really been going above and beyond to keep his metaphorical nose wedged so far up the incoming administration's metaphorical ass that he could smell what Trump's eating before Trump takes his first bite. We're talking about donating some big cash to Trump's inaugural fund and even putting one of Trump's BFFs, UFC CEO Dana White, on the Meta board. But it was earlier this week when Zuckerberg bestowed upon Trump and his klan the greatest gift yet: getting rid of fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram and going with the amusingly useless "Community Notes" setup that… wait for it… Musk uses with what he's done with Twitter. Look at that! Musk and Zuckerberg went from the octagon to be good little soldiers for Trump in less than two years.

Of course, you can't get rid of fact-checking without having a propaganda machine in place that you can go on to pimp why letting anyone post anything they want about anyone is a good idea (until it hits too close to home for Zuckerberg and his bros, we're assuming). Thankfully, Zuckerberg had The Joe Rogan Show for that – though the irony is that since Zuckerberg and Joe Rogan seem to be against fact-checking, we just have to trust that what they're telling us is true. Because, you know… no fact-checking. And since we don't trust any white dude going through a midlife crisis who has power and a perm or the ninth funniest person on NewsRadio, we're just going to assume they're full of shit. Because, you know… no fact-checking. "The whole point of social media is basically, you know, giving people the ability to share what they want and, you know, it goes back to, you know, our original mission [which] is just give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected," Zuckerberg shared, basically pissing in the face of Spider-Man and the dearly departed Uncle Ben. Because in Trump, Zuckerberg, Musk, and Rogan's world? With great power comes absolutely no responsibility whatsoever.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!