Joe Rogan Nearly Canceled by Trump, MAGA Over RFK Jr. Compliment

After Trump posted his displeasure and MAGA tried canceling him, Joe Rogan attempted to "clarify" his Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. comments.

Unlike that metaphorical duck, just because Joe Rogan's incredibly affectionate words towards Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. sounded like an endorsement, looked like an endorsement, and smelled like an endorsement didn't mean it was an endorsement. At least that's what the podcast host wants ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his followers to believe after the backlash he received after speaking kindly of RFK, Jr. "That's just what they do. That's politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right," Rogan shared with his listeners, noting the similarities between how he sees the Democrats and Republicans operating – and offering another example of lazy "equal blame" thinking. "They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He's the only one that makes sense to me. He's the only one — he doesn't attack people; he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent. I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer, and he cleaned up the East River. He's a legitimate guy."

You can see where Trump and his ilk might take issue with that, right? Well, it didn't take long for the "Trumpers" to start going after Rogan for his lack of faith (and for not having Trump on his show). In fact, Trump even took to what some are calling a "social media service" to ponder just how many UFC fans will end up booing Rogan during the next major event. In fact, #BoycottJoeRogan began to snowball on social media – so much so that it forced a major "coincidence" to take place. Just as the "Trumpers" were lighting their torches and sharpening their pitchforks, Rogan just so happened to realize that maybe folks out there were getting the wrong idea bout him.

"For the record, this isn't an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world," Rogan wrote to kick off a tweet meant to clarify his comments – or back-peddle in the face of some MAGA folks who were looking to cancel him. "I also think Trump raising his fist and saying "fight!" after getting shot is one of the most American fucking things of all time. I'm not the guy to get political information from.," he added – and those are nine words that Rogan and us can agree on:

For the record, this isn't an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.

— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) August 9, 2024

