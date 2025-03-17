Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

John Mulaney Goes Live: Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson & More

This Wednesday, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney welcomes Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, and Kim Deal.

Article Summary Catch John Mulaney live this Wednesday with star-studded guests Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, and Quinta Brunson.

Get ready for live music performances from Kim Gordon and Kim Deal on Netflix's "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney."

Explore intriguing discussions, from unexpected surprises to the hot topic of cruise ships on this week's show.

Mulaney continues his successful partnership with Netflix after hit specials and talk show.

Last week saw the kick-off of Netflix and John Mulaney's weekly late-night experiment in deconstructing late-night in all of the best ways possible – and they're back at it again this week. Coming off of the success of John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA and an amazing opener that included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, and let's not forget Cypress Hill, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is back on the streaming service this Wednesday beginning at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET. We're talking celebrity guests, musical performances, Richard Kind, Saymo, and a whole lot of things that you didn't see coming – and maybe some things that Mulaney didn't see coming until they happened. So, who does Mulaney have on tap for this week? How about Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, and musical guests Kim Gordon & Kim Deal? One of the hot topics for the night? Cruise ships.

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live." Mulaney will host, co-showrun, and executive produce Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, and executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

