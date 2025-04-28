Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

John Mulaney Goes Live with Shannon, Maron, Chieng & More This Week

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney welcomes Molly Shannon, Marc Maron, Ronny Chieng, Dr. Emily Methangkool, and Maggie Rogers & John Cale.

We've got another live edition of Netflix and John Mulaney's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney hitting our screens this Wednesday, so who's on tap to join Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo? Just another great lineup of guests, with Molly Shannon, Marc Maron, Ronny Chieng, and anesthesiologist Dr. Emily Methangkool – along with musical guests Maggie Rogers and John Cale. Following a rundown of who's joined Mulaney on the couch this season so far, we have a look back at some of the highlights from last Wednesday's show.

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy. In addition, Mulaney has welcomed Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, Bartees Strange, Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, and METZ.

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!