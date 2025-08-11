Posted in: HBO, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Dean Cain, John Oliver, opinion

John Oliver Explains Why ICE Agent Dean Cain Won't Need to Wear a Mask

John Oliver addressed Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) joining ICE and why he won't have to worry about a mask.

Realizing that the 15 minutes of fame he received for sharing his views on James Gunn's Superman film (even though he hadn't seen it, of course) was ticking away faster than he expected, Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) found a way to keep his head above the waters of pop culture relevancy by announcing that he was signing up to be an ICE agent under U.S. Homeland Security "Cosplay Queen" Krisit Noem's watch. We can only assume that he was moved to action by Mr. Mackey's story during the latest episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park (and maybe the signing bonus). Still, whatever the reason, it's definitely getting Cain the kind of screen time he hasn't experienced since he hung up the tights.

One person not impressed by Cain's call to action was HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who not only called out Cain's decision but also twisted the knife on Noem's ICE and how much "trouble" it must be in if it needs to look to Cain to be its savior. After noting how the agency appears "more than a little desperate" to recruit agents, Oliver shifted the focus to what Cain had to share with FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters about joining ICE. "You know, there's an old saying in Hollywood: if all you can get is Dean Cain, you are fucked," Oliver shared with the audience and viewers watching on Sunday night.

The late-night host continued, "I'm not saying that ICE isn't finding people. I'm just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas,' 'The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,' 'The Dog Who Saved Holidays,' 'The Dog Who Saved Halloween,' 'The Dog Who Saved Easter,' and 'The Dog Who Saved Summer,' maybe you are in trouble." As for the argument being made that ICE agents need to be masked to prevent retaliation, Oliver ended with some good news for Cain – we think? "On the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are fucking zero," he said. For his part, this was Cain's response at the time of this writing:

