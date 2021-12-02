Jon Stewart Joins ABC's "Live" The Facts of Life Cast in Surprise Role

Earlier this week, Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear revealed what we thought was the final line-up for next week's Live in Front of a Studio Audience, and it was a damn impressive one. But it turns out the all-star cast had room for at least one more, with Jon Stewart set for a surprise role during "The Facts of Life" reenactment. Stewart joins Jennifer Aniston as Blair, Gabrielle Union as Tootie, Allison Tolman as Natalie, Kathryn Hahn as Jo, and Ann Dowd as Mrs. Garrett. Dowd's Mrs. Garrett will be pulling double-duty that night, also appearing in a reenactment of an episode from "Diff'rent Strokes." Dowd joins John Lithgow's Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart's Arnold, and Damon Wayans's Willis for the performance.

Now here's a look back at the official cast announcement trailer that was released earlier this week, with ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience set to hit our screens live on Tuesday, December 7, from 8:00-9:30 pm ET:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" – LIVE TUES DEC 7 on ABC – Stream Next Day on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PurQjqGLMPk)

This edition of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows will executive produce. Burrows and Andy Fisher are set to direct the live show. "Other than with my family, there's no place I'd rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter," said Lear. Executive producer Washington added, "It has been an honor and highlight of my career to collaborate with the legendary Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Sony. Part of the magic of Norman's iconic TV series is that they resonate with audiences today just as much as they did decades ago. Reliving and reimagining them feels like pure joy. I keep wondering when this will start to feel like work!"