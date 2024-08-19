Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeff goldblum, Kaos, netflix, preview, trailer

KAOS Official Trailer: Zeus Isn't Liking What He Sees in The Mirror

From neurotic gods and angry mortals to Zeus having a REALLY bad day, here's the trailer for Charlie Covell's Jeff Goldblum-starring KAOS.

On August 29th, series creator and writer Charlie Covell's (The End of the F***ing World) KAOS offers us a look at what happens when Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) – the top dog on Mount Olympus – is forced to deal with a midlife crisis. As he looks to keep his top spot safe, other gods begin smelling some aging blood in the water and see this as an opportunity to move up the "gods ladder." Meanwhile, a group of mortals have come to the realization that the gods really don't care too much for them – so maybe it's time to send them packing. With only ten days to go until Covell's twistedly modern take on Greek mythology hits our screens, we're getting a look at the official trailer and a brand new set of images that offer an extended look at who's who.

KAOS: Your Guide to Gods, Mortals, & Everything In-Between

Zeus (Goldblum) has long enjoyed his status as King of The Gods. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming – and starts to see signs of it everywhere.

Zeus' once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld (David Thewlis), is secretly losing his grip on his dark dominion. There is a backlog of dead waiting to be processed, and they are growing restless. Hera (Janet McTeer), Queen of the Gods, exercises dominion on Earth — and over Zeus — in her own unique way. But her power and freedom become threatened by Zeus' growing paranoia, and she is forced to act, while Zeus' rebellious son, Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan), is out of control and on course for a cosmic collision with his father.

On Earth, people are aching for change; however, Poseidon (Cliff Curtis), God of Sea, Storms & Earthquakes (and Horses), is more concerned with the size of his super-yacht and where the next party is. The well-being of mere mortals is of little interest to him. Unfortunately for the Gods, some of those mortals are beginning to realize this…

These mortals – Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), Orpheus (Killian Scott), Caneus (Misia Butler), and Ari (Leila Farzad) – come from different walks of life and are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus. Each one has a very different role to play – any one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods.

The eight-episode streaming series also stars Rakie Ayola (Anthony) as Persephone and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) as Minos. In addition, Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) and Suzy Eddie Izzard will also have cameo roles.

Coming soon to Netflix, KAOS is executive-produced by Covell, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry, Katie Carpenter, Banks-Davies, Nine Lederman, Tanya Seghatchian, and John Woodward. Harry Munday and Georgia Christou produce – with Christou penning the sixth episode. Georgia Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo direct the series.

