Kermit the Frog to UMD Grads: "Life Is Better When We Leap Together"

With guest appearances from some of the Muppets crew, Kermit the Frog delivered a heartfelt commencement speech to University of Maryland graduates on Thursday.

"As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice — if you're willing to listen to a frog. Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together." With those words, University of Maryland's Class of 2025 Commencement Speaker Kermit the Frog brought a whole lot of hope (and a ton of tears) to the graduates, their family members and friends, and the folks watching online on Thursday. Urging the graduates to "keep believing, keep pretending," Kermit the Frog has already set a pretty high bar for commencement speakers moving forward, with the expression "it's not easy being green" taking on a more painful meaning these days.

For those wondering why Kermit the Frog as University of Maryland's speaker, you need look no further than Muppets creator Jim Henson. The Home Economics major graduated from the institution in 1960, five years after Henson brought our beloved green frog to "felt" life by working his creative magic on one of his mother's coats and a ping-pong ball. For those who've visited the campus, there's a very good chance that they've checked out the bronze statue of Henson and Kermit seated on a bench that resides on the College Park campus.

"Today, it's our honor to announce this year's commencement speaker, an international superstar and best-selling author who – in many ways – got his start right here on our campus. From humble beginnings, he has gone on to become one of the world's most beloved and enduring cultural icons—all while sharing a message of optimism and believing in yourself," was the introduction offered (alongside a great announcement video) back in March 2025 when Kermit the Frog was first announced as the commencement speaker:

