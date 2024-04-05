Posted in: Fox, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bud light, fox news, kid rock, opinion

Kid Rock, Anheuser-Busch Best Buds Again? FOX "News" Wants To Know!

Kid Rock showed up on FOX "News" host Laura Ingraham's show with a hat promoting Anheuser-Busch. Here's how he tried to explain it - we think?

Remember that nonsense from last year involving 90s trivia answer & 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee ("Celebrity" Wing) Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, and Anheuser-Busch? That was when the beermaker faced a boycott from some folks who invested too much of their personal time obsessing over their beer's "social agenda" – stemming from the brewer entering into a marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Shortly after, Kid Rock demonstrated his "outrage" over the move by shooting up cases of Bud Light (though not so outraged that he pulled the beer from his bar/restaurant… but more on that in a second). Well, it's 2024… and wow! Things have changed! Checking in with FOX "News" talking head Laura Ingraham on Thursday – while sporting a "This Bud's For You!" hat. Of course, he must've been wearing it "ironically," right? That's a question that Ingraham had for Kid Rock – and she eventually got an answer… we think?

When asked about the hat, the clearly hydrated pop star needed a moment to search of the right response before offering, "Man, we got … we got … I didn't know what hat I was wearing." It seems like he was attempting to say, "We got bigger targets" because, well… his follow was, "We got bigger targets. I mean, when you look at what … Planet Fitness, like what are they doing? Ben & Jerry's? I don't want to put any targets on people's backs – Target." Apparently, Kid Rock spoke with "dudes from Bud Light or Anheuser-Busch, the CEO, the people" (yeah, we know) before he added that the company "messed up" – even though Kid Rock himself admits they didn't tell him that. "But that's now how they're cut. And, um, you know, I got my answer. I don't want, I don't want to hurt people's jobs and stuff like that when they don't have any dog in the fight. But there's a whole lot more companies we should be going after for sure," Kid Rock added.

Note: As CNN reported back in July 2023, it appeared that Kid Rock's bar/restaurant was still serving Bud Light & other Anheuser-Busch products – even in the midst of Kid Rock's "holy war" against the beermaker. Maybe no one running the place got the memo? Maybe they were smart enough to ignore anything the owner did other than sign their checks?

